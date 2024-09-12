Threshold Price Hits $0.0213 on Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $212.58 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009340 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001031 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013646 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,758.38 or 0.99858334 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007998 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007673 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,836,969,966.7932 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02120712 USD and is up 2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $4,459,204.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.