Threshold (T) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $211.95 Million

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $211.95 million and $4.88 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,836,969,966.7932 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02078565 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $5,142,338.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

