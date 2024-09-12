Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0521 per share on Thursday, September 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TPLC opened at $42.05 on Thursday. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $32.57 and a 12 month high of $43.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average is $41.12. The firm has a market cap of $235.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

