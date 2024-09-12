TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
TMC the metals Price Performance
Shares of TMCWW stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 22,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,874. TMC the metals has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16.
TMC the metals Company Profile
