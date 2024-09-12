TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of TMCWW stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 22,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,874. TMC the metals has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

