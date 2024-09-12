TokenFi Price Tops $0.0504 on Major Exchanges (TOKEN)

TokenFi (TOKEN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. TokenFi has a market capitalization of $50.43 million and $3.99 million worth of TokenFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenFi token can now be bought for about $0.0504 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TokenFi has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenFi Profile

TokenFi’s genesis date was October 26th, 2023. TokenFi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for TokenFi is https://reddit.com/r/tokenfi. TokenFi’s official website is tokenfi.com. TokenFi’s official Twitter account is @tokenfi.

Buying and Selling TokenFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenFi (TOKEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TokenFi has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,000,019,789 in circulation. The last known price of TokenFi is 0.04804855 USD and is down -4.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $4,282,263.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tokenfi.com.”

