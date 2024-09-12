Toncoin (TON) Price Reaches $5.36

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Toncoin has a market cap of $18.29 billion and approximately $229.40 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $5.36 or 0.00009269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001045 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013651 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,763.29 or 0.99920719 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007930 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007687 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,111,707,556 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,111,697,527.996019 with 2,532,856,709.0956216 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.42262849 USD and is up 3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 548 active market(s) with $225,534,026.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.