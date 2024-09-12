Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Shares of TSE:TPZ opened at C$25.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$25.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.42. The stock has a market cap of C$3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.49 and a beta of 0.51. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of C$18.03 and a 12 month high of C$26.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.52.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$78.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$80.00 million. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 4.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.1874589 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.50 to C$28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.50 to C$32.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.96.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

