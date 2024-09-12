Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPZ traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.10. 15,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,855. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.93.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

