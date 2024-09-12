TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Hits New 1-Year High at $246.00

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 246 ($3.22) and last traded at GBX 240 ($3.14), with a volume of 74175664 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 239.88 ($3.14).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get TP ICAP Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TCAP

TP ICAP Group Price Performance

TP ICAP Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 227.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 216.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,811.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.27%. TP ICAP Group’s payout ratio is currently 11,538.46%.

About TP ICAP Group

(Get Free Report)

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.