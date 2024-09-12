Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $115.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $110.00. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TTD. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.05.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.50. 2,969,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,016,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.25, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.80. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $105.39.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 642,868 shares of company stock worth $65,415,112 over the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,346,000 after acquiring an additional 53,441 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 683,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,202,000 after purchasing an additional 70,201 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 776,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,872,000 after purchasing an additional 305,615 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at about $3,011,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

