Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 8,130 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 571% compared to the average daily volume of 1,211 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DBRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group Trading Up 4.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,274,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,496,000 after purchasing an additional 256,016 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 15,455,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,745,000 after buying an additional 1,020,409 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,929,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,838,000 after buying an additional 1,125,549 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,550,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,273,000 after buying an additional 334,381 shares during the period. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,453,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,310,000 after acquiring an additional 111,243 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DBRG stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $13.71. 818,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,366. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88. DigitalBridge Group has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.96.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $390.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.05 million. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 35.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.58%.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Further Reading

