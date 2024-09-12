Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.29.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $354.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $184.02 and a 1-year high of $363.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

