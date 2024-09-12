Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.79. Approximately 14,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the average daily volume of 4,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

Tri City Bankshares Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77.

Tri City Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Tri City Bankshares’s payout ratio is 19.36%.

About Tri City Bankshares

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

