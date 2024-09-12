TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.15% of TriCo Bancshares worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCBK. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,526,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,612,000 after purchasing an additional 86,141 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,414,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,801,000 after buying an additional 64,815 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,714,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 317,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,643,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCBK opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $29.38 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.54.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $97.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.55 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Equities research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Koehnen sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $63,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 3,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $149,376.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,039.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Koehnen sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $63,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TCBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

