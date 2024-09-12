Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Triumph Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 23.5% annually over the last three years.

Triumph Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TFINP stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Triumph Financial has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.97.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

