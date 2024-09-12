TRON (TRX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $278.26 Million

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 12th. TRON has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion and $278.26 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About TRON

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 86,706,909,075 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is trondao.org. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.