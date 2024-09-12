Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,749 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IFV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25,041 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 683,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,436,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Shares of IFV stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $190.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1495 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

