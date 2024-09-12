Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,474 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 1,469,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,080,000 after acquiring an additional 113,234 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 998,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,415,000 after purchasing an additional 85,804 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 865,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,630,000 after buying an additional 148,543 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 395,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 269,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $29.95 on Thursday. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.82.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

