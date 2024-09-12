Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 74.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGUS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,913,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,467,000 after acquiring an additional 883,726 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,196,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,763,000 after buying an additional 569,520 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,316,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,348,000 after buying an additional 103,049 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 43.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,210,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,288,000 after acquiring an additional 670,052 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,183,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,154 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $33.19 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.19 and a 12-month high of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average of $31.73.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

