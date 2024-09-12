Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,433 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,833,870 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,916,118,000 after acquiring an additional 473,702 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $3,628,694,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,824,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,802,147,000 after buying an additional 285,533 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,790,935 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,842,241,000 after acquiring an additional 81,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,394,060 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,184,937,000 after acquiring an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,974 shares of company stock worth $4,252,856. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $844.52.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.7 %

COST opened at $900.40 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $540.23 and a fifty-two week high of $918.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $859.92 and its 200 day moving average is $803.66.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

