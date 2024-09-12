Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,361 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.2% of Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,742 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 3.0 %

QCOM opened at $166.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $185.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.65 and its 200-day moving average is $181.74. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

