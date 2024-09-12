Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,614,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,947,000 after acquiring an additional 29,307 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,625,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,372,000 after acquiring an additional 38,653 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $9,120,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 20,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $63.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.39. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.548 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

