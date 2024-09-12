Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Has $825,000 Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 126.3% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 30,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,625,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,322,000 after acquiring an additional 194,671 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $61.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $63.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average of $60.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.484 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.