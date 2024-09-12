Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.45.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Baird R W cut shares of Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TFC opened at $41.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.21.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.58%.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 62,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

