Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Turning Point Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Turning Point Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 9.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of TPB opened at $38.27 on Thursday. Turning Point Brands has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $40.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.72.

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $108.51 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TPB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Gregory H.A. Baxter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,764.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Turning Point Brands news, Director Gregory H.A. Baxter sold 2,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,764.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Plano Lorenzo De bought 4,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.80 per share, with a total value of $127,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 34,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,692.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

