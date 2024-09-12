TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Upgraded to Hold by DOWLING & PARTN

DOWLING & PARTN upgraded shares of TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

TWFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of TWFG in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TWFG in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of TWFG in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TWFG from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of TWFG from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.86.

TWFG stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,217. TWFG has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $31.91.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $14.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $11.15. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 million. Research analysts predict that TWFG will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Katherine C. Nolan bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 94,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,245. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TWFG news, CEO Richard F. Bunch III bought 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $298,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 695,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Katherine C. Nolan purchased 6,250 shares of TWFG stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,245. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,300 shares of company stock worth $515,100 in the last 90 days.

We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.

