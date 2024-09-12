U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USEG opened at $0.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 145.83% and a negative return on equity of 74.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Energy

About U.S. Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Energy stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Energy Corp. ( NASDAQ:USEG Free Report ) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of U.S. Energy worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.