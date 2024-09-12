U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $3.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned about 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

