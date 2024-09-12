Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Update

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 327.6% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Performance

Ubisoft Entertainment stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.61. 272,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,380. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $6.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBSFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BNP Paribas cut Ubisoft Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

