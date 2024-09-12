Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Down 5%

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $356.66 and last traded at $362.41. 693,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 930,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $381.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $505.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.29.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,126,000 after purchasing an additional 65,225 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.