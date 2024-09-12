Ultra One Day Trading Volume Reaches $484,877.04 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $32.53 million and $484,877.04 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.0845 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,241.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $335.73 or 0.00576445 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00034528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00083698 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,741,464 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 384,741,464.4028 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08312594 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $474,670.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.