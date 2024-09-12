United States Steel (NYSE:X) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 8,126,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 4,351,286 shares.The stock last traded at $34.83 and had previously closed at $33.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on X shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.76.

United States Steel

United States Steel Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.88.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 3.40%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in X. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter valued at about $491,000. KGH Ltd lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,255,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,670 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 6.3% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 5.3% during the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 906,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,250,000 after buying an additional 45,567 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

