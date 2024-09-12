Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sanjay Datta Sells 1,500 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $52,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 344,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,009,066.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $62,655.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $55,500.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $20,980.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $26,310.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $28,150.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $27,800.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $23,410.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $23,630.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $21,680.00.

Upstart Price Performance

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $35.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 2.02. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. Upstart had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $127.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPST. Redburn Atlantic raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Upstart by 144.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Articles

