Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Urban Edge Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 42.8% per year over the last three years. Urban Edge Properties has a payout ratio of 200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UE opened at $20.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $21.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $106.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.34 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 66.89% and a return on equity of 24.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UE

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.