Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Update

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 84.9% from the August 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Valeo stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.77. 21,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,055. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

