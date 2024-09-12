Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Update

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 84.9% from the August 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Valeo Price Performance
Shares of Valeo stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.77. 21,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,055. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83.
About Valeo
