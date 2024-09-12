Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of VLYPP stock opened at $24.21 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $24.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22.
About Valley National Bancorp
