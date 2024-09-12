VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) Shares Bought by Fortune Financial Advisors LLC

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX – Free Report) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.74% of VanEck Steel ETF worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 91,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000.

VanEck Steel ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLX opened at $62.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.78. VanEck Steel ETF has a 1-year low of $59.71 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $96.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.27.

About VanEck Steel ETF

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

