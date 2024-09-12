Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Acquires New Shares in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 36,687.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,677,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tilray by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,525,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 117,891 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tilray by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,679,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 213,834 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Tilray by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,490,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Tilray by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,373,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 103,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.13. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.28.

Tilray Profile

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.