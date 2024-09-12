Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $3.88 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 2.6% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,711 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Tesla by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 74.1% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.9% in the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 10.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,356,002 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $466,206,000 after acquiring an additional 218,397 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. New Street Research cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.03.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $228.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $728.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.20. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

