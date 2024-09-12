Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $417,000 Stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,498 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 99,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFG opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $4.63.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

