Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 889,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,048,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,342,822 shares of company stock valued at $812,586,596. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $108.80 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.79. The company has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 182.71% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

