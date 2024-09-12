Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 165,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.2% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 27,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.30.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $529,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $529,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.