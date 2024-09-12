Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 255,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the previous session’s volume of 111,968 shares.The stock last traded at $219.76 and had previously closed at $219.39.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,545.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,771,000 after acquiring an additional 764,187 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,815,000 after buying an additional 28,459 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 447,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 19,923.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 234,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,523,000 after purchasing an additional 232,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 854.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,794,000 after buying an additional 200,830 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

