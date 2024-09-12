Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 3.0% of Pecaut & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748,758 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after buying an additional 466,457 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,483,000 after buying an additional 254,848 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,493,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,904,000 after buying an additional 178,692 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,425,000 after acquiring an additional 199,355 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $193.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $196.24.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

