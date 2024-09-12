Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Seaside Wealth Management Inc.

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.4% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $43.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $45.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.25.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.