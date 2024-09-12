Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,454,000 after acquiring an additional 582,503 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 790.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 309,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,745,000 after buying an additional 274,793 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 199.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 143,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,934,000 after buying an additional 95,603 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 67.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 140,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after buying an additional 56,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $14,510,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VHT stock opened at $283.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $289.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.37.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

