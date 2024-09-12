Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Increased by MY Wealth Management Inc.

MY Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 5.9% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock opened at $561.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $565.99 and its 200 day moving average is $543.80. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $397.76 and a 52 week high of $609.15.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

