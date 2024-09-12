Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 960,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,755,000 after purchasing an additional 68,840 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1,738.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 454,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,674,000 after purchasing an additional 33,981 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $311.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $218.10 and a 12 month high of $330.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.78.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

