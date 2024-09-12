Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $725,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $232.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $239.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

