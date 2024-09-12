Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VOE stock opened at $161.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.61 and a 200-day moving average of $153.70. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $164.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

